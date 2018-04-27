Local News

Parkland AD lands "big league" job

By: Alexandra Corradetti

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:47 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:47 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Parkland's athletic director is leaving after 18-years on the job.

Rod Lovett will be the new Director of Championships for NJCAA. He'll directly oversee all national championships while working with the team and national hosts.

Lovett said, "I'm truly excited about this amazing opportunity. This is a chance for me to give back to an organization I have supported for nearly 30-years and I look forward to continuing to improve and grow our championship events."

He retires July 31 and starts his new position August 1.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected