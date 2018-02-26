Proposal for federal gun/ammunition tax

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy is calling on Governor Bruce Rauner to take a more vocal stance against gun violence.

Kennedy supports a federal call to tax the sale of guns and ammunition. The money would go to hospitals to treat victims of gun violence.

Kennedy is attaching his name to the controversial proposal because both he, and his running mate Ra Joy, have lost loved ones to gun violence.

He's even coined himself the candidate of anti-gun violence, so it's no surprise he's taking this drastic approach.

The bill will increase federal taxes on shells and cartridges from 11% to 50%. For pistols and revolvers, teh tax would increase from 10% to 20%. The same would go for firearms, including assault weapons.

The bill's author, Congressman Danny Davis (D) says the cost hike is meant to be a deterrent.

Kennedy agrees, saying assault weapons should be banned, but until then, he says we need the tax so everyone pays their fair share.

The legislation was previously introduced in 2014, but failed. The bill will be formally introduced Tuesday. Congressman Davis thinks they'll have better luck this time around.

Following the announcement, Kennedy picked up an endorsement, this time from the conservative-leaning News-Gazette.

The latest polls show him neck-and-neck with Biss, but still in third place with less than a month until Election Day.

Kennedy's vision for gun control includes an 8-point plan to fix increased gun violence in the state. Some ideas include investing in educational job opportunities, reducing illegal gun sales, investing in at-risk youth diversion programs and increasing trauma response health services.