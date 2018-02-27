Report predicts extreme weather

NATIONAL (WCIA) -- A national climate report says extreme rain, like this past week, is becoming more common.

"The precipitation, when it comes, whether it's rainfall or snowfall is likely to be a bigger event than in the past," says UI Professor Don Wuebbles. "That's clearly what the data shows throughout almost the entire United States."

Data hundreds of scientists have been working on for years as part of a National Climate Assessment.

"The climate is changing. It's happening right now, not sometime in the future and it's having a very significant impact on the American people already."

He says data shows an increased intensity of severe weather, meaning it could become normal for rain to last for days.

Climate change is often politicized but scientists from both sides of the aisle worked on the report at the government's request.