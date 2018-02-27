Report predicts extreme weather

By: Bailey Bryant

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 10:25 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:19 PM CST

NATIONAL (WCIA) -- A national climate report says extreme rain, like this past week, is becoming more common. 

"The precipitation, when it comes, whether it's rainfall or snowfall is likely to be a bigger event than in the past," says UI Professor Don Wuebbles. "That's clearly what the data shows throughout almost the entire United States."

Data hundreds of scientists have been working on for years as part of a National Climate Assessment. 

"The climate is changing. It's happening right now, not sometime in the future and it's having a very significant impact on the American people already." 

He says data shows an increased intensity of severe weather, meaning it could become normal for rain to last for days. 

Climate change is often politicized but scientists from both sides of the aisle worked on the report at the government's request.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected