Road reopens after sink hole repaired
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A major, road-closing pothole has been patched.
This weekend, a drain tile broke on Route 150, just east of Fithian.
When it did, it created a 5' deep by 12' wide crater.
IDOT closed the eastbound lane for 30 hours while it was repaired.
The lane was reopened to traffic about 3 pm, Monday.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
