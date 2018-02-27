Road reopens after sink hole repaired

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A major, road-closing pothole has been patched.

This weekend, a drain tile broke on Route 150, just east of Fithian.

When it did, it created a 5' deep by 12' wide crater.

IDOT closed the eastbound lane for 30 hours while it was repaired.

The lane was reopened to traffic about 3 pm, Monday.

