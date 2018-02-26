Sewer work to shut down road

By: Lucas Wright

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 02:04 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 02:19 AM CST

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Part of Stone Creek Drive will be closed this week.

The eastbound lane will be shut down in order to repair a storm sewer and the street pavement.

The closure will be between Castlerock Drive and Muirfield Place.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area and work is expected to be finished by Friday. 
 

