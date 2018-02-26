Sewer work to shut down road
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Part of Stone Creek Drive will be closed this week.
The eastbound lane will be shut down in order to repair a storm sewer and the street pavement.
The closure will be between Castlerock Drive and Muirfield Place.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area and work is expected to be finished by Friday.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
