Shelter for women opens doors

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A new shelter is opening its doors to women who have nowhere else to go and the demand has been overwhelming.

It's called Grace House and the manager says she's still interviewing applicants to move in, but she's expecting those spots to fill up fast.

She has seven spots left and the house can hold around nine to ten people.

Only small children are able to come with their mothers.

The manager hopes to offer the women who take these beds much more than just a place to rest their heads.

"We’re here to love them, care for them, give them a new sense of dignity, self worth help them build themselves up spiritually as well as materially with the needs they have," says Grace House manager, Barbara Nyboer.

The women won't be moving in until Monday, so the manager and the other workers at Grace House are still getting everything ready for move in day.

They hope Grace House will be the first shelter of many. The need has been so great, they're hoping to start branching out and creating more homes for these women.

Nyboer says what they need most is money to keep the place up and running. There are also opportunities for mentorship with the women there as well.