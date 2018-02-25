Spotting lemons

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Many areas have flooded and cars have gone underwater too, so there are some things you should know so you don't pick a lemon.

The Secretary of State's Office screens title applications from areas impacted by flooding to see if the cars are registered in a county hit by flooding.

Before you get to that point there are some questions shoppers can ask before shedding any cash.

The cars may look good on the outside so it's hard to spot the true problems.

Sometimes the owner of the car will improve it to make it look better to make the sell.

Since some dealers aren't up front, one 20 year expert says there are some things to keep in mind while shopping.

"I would feel underneath the seats to feel if it's wet at all, waterlines on the seats or door panels. Any rust on the interior bolts and nuts and stuff. That's also an indicator. Musty smell that's also an indicator," says Fifth Dimension Collision Repair owner, Ingrid Hampton.

Foggy headlights, electrical wiring, checking the vin number are other signs to use.

Even though you may have these as highlights, it never hurts to have a mechanic take a look at the car.