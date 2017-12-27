Student wraps homeless in holiday warmth

BLANKET DONATIONS

SAINT LOUIS, MO. (WCIA) -- Dozens of homeless people won't be cold this winter all thanks to a generous 6th grader.

Rory Hite delivered the blankets to a shelter in St. Louis days before Christmas. He was able to fill a trailer full of the donations.

WINDSOR, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area 6th grader is so anxious to help others, he's collecting blankets to take to a homeless shelter in St. Louis.

Dozens have already been donated, but his goal is to fill a trailer. This isn't his first act of kindness helping the homeless either.

For Thanksgiving, Rory Hite brought them hamburgers. He told his parents it wasn't fair he was going to have a big meal and they would have nothing.

While he was passing them out, he had a light bulb moment.

"Frankly, it happened when we were going on vacation in St. Louis and there were a bunch of homeless people and we had to buy like 60 McDonald's hamburgers and one of them said they needed blankets more than hamburgers."

Rory may only be in the 6th grade, but he's got an old soul and loves to give back.

"There's a bunch of homeless people out there and I just really want to help them because, quite frankly, it's a time of the year where it's very cold."

He's collecting blankets of all kinds to keep the homeless warm this winter. It's a gesture his mother says proves he has a heart of gold.

"I want him to understand that he is fortunate. He really does understand that there are people that don't have what he has."

His mom's not the only one proud to see him lend a helping hand. His teacher, Hannah Imig, is blown away by his generosity.

"This is just him stepping out and leading and, I wish other people would watch what he's doing."

He's delivering them to the shelter a few days before Christmas because he's bringing holiday cheer to everyone he can.

"Frankly, I'm just trying to fill the entire trailer up because I don't exactly know how many of them there are."

Rory is taking donations at Windsor Elementary School until Saturday, December 23. When he drops them off, he and his family plan to volunteer at the shelter.