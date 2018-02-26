Suspect caught on surveillance video

By: Betty Simpson

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:39 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:39 AM CST

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police want help identifying a suspect involved in deceptive practices. Between December 1 - 15, fraudulent checks were deposited at Chase banks in Champaign and Urbana.

Authorities say bank accounts were compromised and more than $4,500 was taken. The suspect's image was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. 

Champaign County Crime Stoppers  
(217) 373 - TIPS 
Online: 373tips.com
Free smartphone mobile app: P3 Tips 
P3 Tips mobile app
 

Champaign County Crime Stoppers


