Teacher to Know shares love of reading

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Katherine Sokolowski started college thinking she wanted to be a lawyer.

She then decided teaching was a better fit. She's been at it for more than 20-years, and currently teaches at Monticello Middle School.

She makes an effort to relate to her students and even reads books she knows her students will enjoy. Sokolowski helped organize "One Book One Community." It's a program where hundreds of students throughout the district get the chance to all read the same book.

They chose Wonder, a children's novel about choosing to be kind. She says, even 22-years later, she still looks forward to going to school each day.

She was inspired by her mother, who was also a teacher and gave her the chance to help out in her classroom. Sokolowski says it's what changed her mind on being a lawyer.