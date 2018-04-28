TeamShay runs for overdose awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Nearly 60 people showed for a family whose loved one died of an overdose in October.

The group formed a ribbon for a picture ahead of the OSF Healthcare Illinois 5K.

Shalynn Conner's family has advocated for overdose awareness since her death.

Many people have been backing them in the cause.

This isn't the end for the family.

They will still have narcan trainings and speak at schools.

They're planning a memorial walk and a 5K of their own in Atwood this August.

