Two inmates escape from county jail

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest: 8:20 PM

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Officials have released new information about how two Christian county jail inmates escaped.

The sheriff's office says Mackenzie Brion and Rodney Sizemore were last seen around 11 o'clock last night.

They were housed together in a dorm-style cell. A walkway above the dormitory was blocked by a chain link fence. The inmates removed the seams, knocked out an exhaust fan, and made their way onto a roof.

Jail staff discovered the escape around 3:10 PM today. Both inmates were recaptured within 3 hours, with help from several police departments and US Marshals.

The sheriff's office says they're investigating and conducting an internal review, and have so far found violations of jail policy. They're addressing those and following procedures.

The part of the jail the inmates damaged during the escape has been repaired.

Another person has been arrested in connection with the escape. Kregg M. Bandy of rural Morrisonville was taken into custody for obstruction of a peace officer.

Latest: 7:00 pm

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Both inmates have been recaptured. Brion was located in rural Taylorville. Several police departments and US Marshals worked to capture him.

Update: 5:22 pm

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WCIA) -- The sheriff's office says Rodney Sizemore has been recaptured. Taylorville Police and US Marshals captured him in town.

Original: 4:42 pm

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Christian County Jail.

Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says 23 year old Mackenzie J. Brion and 19 year old Rodney D. Sizemore, both of Taylorville, are missing.

Brion was being held on a $10,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance. Sizemore was being held on a $70,000 bond for possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of an order of protection, battery, and aggravated battery to a police officer.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about their location to call them at 217-824-4961.