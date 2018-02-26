UI graduate employees union to strike Monday

By: Aaron Eades

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 08:53 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 10:15 AM CST

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The UI's Graduate Employees Union says it will strike Monday.

The union still hasn't reached a contract agreement with the university. Supporters rallied outside an emergency bargaining session Sunday night. So far, negotiations haven't been successful.

Both sides have had trouble coming to terms on tuition waivers and wages.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected