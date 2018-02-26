UI graduate employees union to strike Monday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The UI's Graduate Employees Union says it will strike Monday.

The union still hasn't reached a contract agreement with the university. Supporters rallied outside an emergency bargaining session Sunday night. So far, negotiations haven't been successful.

Both sides have had trouble coming to terms on tuition waivers and wages.