Watch out for car break-ins around Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- It turns out the season of giving is also the season of taking. Police say they see a rise in theft around this time every year, one reason being the cold weather makes it easier to hide weapons. But that's not all -- authorities say they also see more car break-ins.
Police say they're especially common around Christmas, when you're doing a lot of shopping for valuables. It almost goes without saying that you should lock your doors, but police say you should take it a step further and hide any valuables.
The best option is to keep valuables in the trunk, but if you have a trunk with windows, it's best to hide gifts under coats or jackets so burglars don't feel compelled to break your windows. Another tip is to park near a street light or driveway light anytime after dark.
