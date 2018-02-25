Wine and dine for scholarship funds

By: Ty Batemon

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 11:16 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:16 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) - Wine tasting benefits students heading off to college. 

 The wine tasting helped raise money for students in the CU 1-to-1 mentoring program. 

50 students in the program are on track to graduate high school and go to college. 

The scholarship foundation sticks by its purpose to help the students put education first.

"So we started the scholarship foundation to say we believe in you. You have a future. It may be bigger than what you ever imagined, but we want to help pay for that future," says Mentoring Scholarships Foundation Board president, Barbara Linder. 

In the past the group has raised between $3,000 and $5,000. They hoped to do the same this year. 

For more information, click here. 

Stay Connected