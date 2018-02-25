Yes to the prom dress

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Several girls said yes to the dress, thanks to the support of several donors.

A few weeks back, parts of Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign was damaged by a fire.

The church is holding a prom dress sale to benefit Courage Connection.

More than 90 dresses were ruined in the fire.

After dozens of people called to donate them, the sale was saved.

Saturday was the last day girls could choose their prom night fashion.

"I chose it because I just liked how it fit, and I liked, just the style of it. I'm very excited, just because I love dressing up for things like this, so it's gonna be very fun and exciting," says Kailyn Stuber.

Besides the help of donors, the church has other groups to thank.

Dry cleaners also helped clean some of the damaged dresses.

