WATCH Water Evaporate Instantly, in Below Zero Cold Air
Squirt gun fun
CHAMPAIGN, IL - Chief meteorologist Kevin Light shows what happens when you use a squirt gun with boiling water and shoot the water into the air when the temperatures was -4 in Champaign.
This is quick evaporation is taking place as the hot water meets the cold air and instantly evaporates going from a liquid to a gas.
