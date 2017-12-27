WATCH Water Evaporate Instantly, in Below Zero Cold Air

Squirt gun fun

By: Kevin Lighty

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:05 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:09 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN, IL - Chief meteorologist Kevin Light shows what happens when you use a squirt gun with boiling water and shoot the water into the air when the temperatures was -4 in Champaign.

This is quick evaporation is taking place as the hot water meets the cold air and instantly evaporates going from a liquid to a gas.

