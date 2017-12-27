Danville's Mikala Hall destined for DI basketball

DANVILLE (WCIA) -- It took more than 20 years, but Mikala Hall is carrying on the family tradition.

"The last person to sign D-1 was my cousin LaTana Lillard," Hall said. "So, I guess it's a family thing."

Lillard is Danville's all-time leading scorer. she signed with Rutgers back in 1995, making it all the way to the Final 4 with the Scarlet Knights.Fast forward two decades and now it's Hill's turn. She's the first Danville player to sign with a D-1 school since Lillard.

"I was just as surprised as she was when she found out," Danville coach Demetric Hightower said.

But for those who know Hall and her family, being a good basketball player shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Kendle Moore is my cousin. Nico (Johnson) is my cousin," Hall explained. "So, we're all basketball related."

Moore signed to play with Drake last month while Nico Johnson is playing college ball at Vincennes. Now Hall is etching her legacy into the Vikings' record book.

"I can shoot, I can dribble the ball, I can pass the ball. Anything anybody needs me to do, I can do," Hall said.

"She works hard," Hightower agreed. "It's very rare you find a person who's the best player on the team and also the hardest working."

That hard work is paying off. Instead of playing for a lower level school, Hall now has a chance to fulfill her dream.

"I thought about settling for a JUCO or a D-III or D-II, but I believed in God and I had faith in him that he would carry me to the top," Hall said.

If family history shows anything, that will be exactly where she'll land.