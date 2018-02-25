HS Scoreboard (2/24/18)

WCIA -- Scores and highlights from girls state basketball, and boys regionals finals on February 24th, 2018.

1A Girls Third Place Game:

Lebanon 46, Okaw Valley 31

"We kind of went on a little run there at the end of the third quarter but couldn't come out strong in the fourth and that's when they capitalized," senior Paige Robinson said.

"We've hit some shots on this run and most of the year, that's how we won 29 games we just didn't hit them this weekend," head coach Brad Ackers added. "Proud of the girls, the effort was there, just didn't make enough shots at the end of the day but we'll look back and relish this experience."

2A Girls Third Place Game:

Teutopolis 45, Eureka 32

"After last night, our second half we didn't score very much, so coming out tonight I knew if we were going to be tied or down, we had to get out there and score," senior Jolene Bueker said.

"It was a tough loss last night and I thought the girls regrouped nicely," head coach Laurie Thompson added. "Basically there are two teams that are going to win on the final day and that's going to be champion and third. We went out on a win and that's very satisfying and these girls deserve that."

1A Boys Milford Regional Championship:

Judah Christian 68, Cissna Park 55