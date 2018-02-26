State Champs Schlarman girls basketball visits the WCIA studios

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Fresh off their first girls basketball state title, the Schlarman girls basketball team visited the WCIA studios to talk with Craig Choate.

Craig:

"It's been a long road for you guys, the last couple years you've been probably the best team around but haven't been able to make it, so what was this year like?"

KEITH PEOPLES:

"This year I felt as though we deserved it. The first two seasons we thought it should have been handed to us and this year your girls came back during preseason, they worked extremely hard, they were focused, they were dedicated and they earned it this year."

Craig:

"Janiah Newell, scored 17 points in the state championship, what was that like? What was working for you?"

JANIAH NEWELL:

"Defense, I felt like once my defense started to work, my offense came."

Craig:

"What was this experience like the last week? Specifically the last couple days at Redbird Arena."

NEWELL:

"It felt really good. It's a very good experience and we're truly blessed for this. Everybody."

Craig:

"What happens next year?"

NEWELL:

"We're going for it again."

Craig:

"Anaya we're going to get to you now. What was the difference between this team and the last two years?"

ANAYA PEOPLES:

"This team, we have a lot more chemistry I think. We all had the same goal in mind. We all ran the 17s that were really hard. We all knew what we wanted this year and we weren't going to let anything stop us."

Craig:

"You guys have been looking forward to getting to Redbird for a while so for you, what was it like to not only go but to bring home the big trophy?"

PEOPLES:

"It was awesome. Definitely all of our hardwork paid off, all glory to God for just giving us the opportunity to play. Play for each other, play for Danville, play for the 217, so it was an awesome experience."

Craig:

"The buzzer hits zero, then you get that trophy, what goes through your head?"

PEOPLES:

"Suzette's shot and all the hard work has paid off and let's get back in the gym and get ready for next year."

Craig:

"It was a great year watching you guys, again congrats on an awesome season."

TEAM:

"Thank you."