Straight to the Top(pers): Schlarman claims 1A state title

NORMAL (WCIA) -- The Schlarman Hilltoppers capped their best season in school history in style on Saturday, claiming the schools first state title with a 53-31 win over Stockton.

Junior Janiah Newell lead the team in scoring with 17 points in the title game. Capria Brown added 15 with 5 rebounds. Anaya Peoples scored 11 with 8 rebounds.

It’s a moment that’s been years in the making for Schlarman, the Toppers are finally state champs.

"Wow I'm just proud of everybody, all our fans that came out and supported us, they were with us the whole way," junior guard Anaya Peoples said after the game. "Two years before that when we didn't make it, they've stuck with us and we're proud that we can bring them a state championship home to Danville."

Winning is nothing new for these girls, the Toppers junior class led by Anaya Peoples won back-to-back state titles in junior high but they had never made it to Redbird Arena and the Final 4 until this season. They took full advantage using their pressure defense to guide them, forcing 12 steals in the championship game alone, 19 for the weekend.

"We've worked so hard for this," sophomore Capria Brown added. "This is something that we've trained for, we've practiced with conditioning and the crying after the conditioning and the hard work we've put into it."

"The whole entire season, the first day of practice even during preseason conditioning, we wanted to be the best conditioned team and our girls took that challenge to heart. This is the year, it was meant for us to win a state championship," head coach Keith Peoples said.

Schlarman caps off the best team in school history with a 32-1 record and the crazy thing is, they get everyone back next season, no seniors on this team. With eight juniors leading the way, they will be the odds on favorite to repeat here at Redbird next year.