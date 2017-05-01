Top High School Storylines of 2017: 5-1

WCIA -- Over the course of the holiday, we're counting down the best moments of the high school sports season. Here our top ten.

10) Athelte of the Week contest

--12 weekly winners

--Shelbyville's Turner Pullen named 2017 Fall Athlete of the Year

9) Golf

--Charleston boys take 2A state title

--3 individuals place in top ten

8) Ema Rajic

--defended her titles in the 200m IM and the 100m breaststroke

--committed to the University of Cal-Berkley

--participated in the Olympic Trials and National Championships

--eying a spot in the 2020 Olympics

7) Wrestling

--Centennial's Justin Cardani, Urbana's Luke Luffman, and SJO's Griffin Meeker all state champs

6) Track and Field

--24 state state titles

--11th title for St. Anthony's Anna Sophia Keller

--KD Young sweeps throws

5) Volleyball

--STM wins 2A

--Windsor/Stew-Stras 2nd in 1A

4) Cross Country

--Mahomet-Seymour boys win 2A

--McIntyre (Athens) 1st individually in 1A, Hall (A-L/A-H) 2nd

--Unity girls win 1A, SJO 2nd, Monticello 3rd

3) Basketball

--St. Anthony wins first state title in 1A

--Monticello gest 4th in 2A, their first trophy

--Lanphier 4th in 3A

--Rochester girls 2nd in 3A

2) Baseball/Softball

--Teutopolis takes down SJO in 2A baseball title game

--Central comes home 4th in 3A

--SJO 2nd in 2A softball

--Rochester 3rd in 3A softball

1) Football

--5 area teams play for state championship

--GCMS knocks off Maroa-Forsyth in thrilling 2A title

--Tuscola falls short in 1A

--Rochester wins their 7th in 8 season in 4A

--Pleasant Plains cinderella run as a 16 seed ends with a 2nd place trophy

Congrats to all the high school athletes on an amazing year!