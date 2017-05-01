Top High School Storylines of 2017: 5-1

By: Craig Choate

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 06:45 PM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 06:45 PM CST

WCIA -- Over the course of the holiday, we're counting down the best moments of the high school sports season. Here our top ten.

10) Athelte of the Week contest
--12 weekly winners
--Shelbyville's Turner Pullen named 2017 Fall Athlete of the Year

9) Golf
--Charleston boys take 2A state title
--3 individuals place in top ten

8) Ema Rajic
--defended her titles in the 200m IM and the 100m breaststroke
--committed to the University of Cal-Berkley
--participated in the Olympic Trials and National Championships
--eying a spot in the 2020 Olympics

7) Wrestling
--Centennial's Justin Cardani, Urbana's Luke Luffman, and SJO's Griffin Meeker all state champs

6) Track and Field
--24 state state titles
--11th title for St. Anthony's Anna Sophia Keller
--KD Young sweeps throws

5) Volleyball
--STM wins 2A
--Windsor/Stew-Stras 2nd in 1A

4) Cross Country
--Mahomet-Seymour boys win 2A
--McIntyre (Athens) 1st individually in 1A, Hall (A-L/A-H) 2nd
--Unity girls win 1A, SJO 2nd, Monticello 3rd

3) Basketball
--St. Anthony wins first state title in 1A
--Monticello gest 4th in 2A, their first trophy
--Lanphier 4th in 3A
--Rochester girls 2nd in 3A

2) Baseball/Softball
--Teutopolis takes down SJO in 2A baseball title game
--Central comes home 4th in 3A
--SJO 2nd in 2A softball
--Rochester 3rd in 3A softball

1) Football
--5 area teams play for state championship
--GCMS knocks off Maroa-Forsyth in thrilling 2A title
--Tuscola falls short in 1A
--Rochester wins their 7th in 8 season in 4A
--Pleasant Plains cinderella run as a 16 seed ends with a 2nd place trophy

Congrats to all the high school athletes on an amazing year!

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Let It Snow Contest
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Let It Snow Contest

  • Home for the Holidays 2017
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Home for the Holidays 2017

  • WCIA 3's From The Vault
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3's From The Vault

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected