Top High School Storylines of 2017: 5-1
WCIA -- Over the course of the holiday, we're counting down the best moments of the high school sports season. Here our top ten.
10) Athelte of the Week contest
--12 weekly winners
--Shelbyville's Turner Pullen named 2017 Fall Athlete of the Year
9) Golf
--Charleston boys take 2A state title
--3 individuals place in top ten
8) Ema Rajic
--defended her titles in the 200m IM and the 100m breaststroke
--committed to the University of Cal-Berkley
--participated in the Olympic Trials and National Championships
--eying a spot in the 2020 Olympics
7) Wrestling
--Centennial's Justin Cardani, Urbana's Luke Luffman, and SJO's Griffin Meeker all state champs
6) Track and Field
--24 state state titles
--11th title for St. Anthony's Anna Sophia Keller
--KD Young sweeps throws
5) Volleyball
--STM wins 2A
--Windsor/Stew-Stras 2nd in 1A
4) Cross Country
--Mahomet-Seymour boys win 2A
--McIntyre (Athens) 1st individually in 1A, Hall (A-L/A-H) 2nd
--Unity girls win 1A, SJO 2nd, Monticello 3rd
3) Basketball
--St. Anthony wins first state title in 1A
--Monticello gest 4th in 2A, their first trophy
--Lanphier 4th in 3A
--Rochester girls 2nd in 3A
2) Baseball/Softball
--Teutopolis takes down SJO in 2A baseball title game
--Central comes home 4th in 3A
--SJO 2nd in 2A softball
--Rochester 3rd in 3A softball
1) Football
--5 area teams play for state championship
--GCMS knocks off Maroa-Forsyth in thrilling 2A title
--Tuscola falls short in 1A
--Rochester wins their 7th in 8 season in 4A
--Pleasant Plains cinderella run as a 16 seed ends with a 2nd place trophy
Congrats to all the high school athletes on an amazing year!
