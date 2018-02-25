WEB EXTRA: Schlarman state title extended highlights
Hilltoppers beat Stockton for school's first championship
NORMAL -- Extended highlights from Schlarman's 53-31 Class 1A state championship victory over Stockton Saturday at Redbird Arena.
