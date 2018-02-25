WEB EXTRA: Schlarman state title extended highlights

Hilltoppers beat Stockton for school's first championship

By: Bret Beherns

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 05:25 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:51 PM CST

NORMAL -- Extended highlights from Schlarman's 53-31 Class 1A state championship victory over Stockton Saturday at Redbird Arena.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected