4-star standout commits to Illini

CHICAGO (WCIA) -- Illinois football got its Chicago headliner.

Four-star defensive tackle Verdis Brown verbally committed and then signed to play for the Illini during a ceremony at his former elementary school in Chicago Friday afternoon. The Top 400 player nationally, according to 247sports, was originally committed to Florida State but reopened his recruitment after Jimbo Fisher left the Seminoles.

"I like to say I bring something very unique, something people have never heard of and that's Chicago thump," Brown said after his ceremony. "I plan on bringing swagger back to Illinois and I can also put Illinois back on the map. A lot of people are sleeping on Illinois right now, that's fine but I believe in the coaching staff, I believe in the players and I've been down there a 1,000 times so it's already like family."

The Under Armour All-American selection will enroll early at Illinois, meaning he'll be on campus in just a few weeks. He'll also play spring ball for the Illini, getting a head start on the rest of his 2018 classmates.