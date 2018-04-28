Ayo Dosunmu finding inspiration from grandpa, Dale Moss, finishing half-marathon

CHAMPAIGN/URBANA (WCIA) -- In a few short months Ayo Dosunmu will be roaming the streets of Champaign-Urbana startin his career with Illini basketball. But before he gets here, one of his closest family members took to the streets of C/U in the Illinois Marathon.

Crossing the finish line at the Illinois Marathon is just the start of longer race Dale Moss is running.

"It's kind of a check mark on my progress back as a reasonable competitive age group runner," he said.

Moss was a sub-three hour marathoner twenty years ago running races in Chicago, Milwaukee and Boston. But he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010, essentially ending his life long hobby of running competitively.

"My attitude is it doesn't do you any good to sit around and feel sorry for yourself," Moss explained.

So that's why the 61-year old had deep brain stimulation surgery last year, a life-changing procedure where doctors implanted multiple devices in his head. It's rejuvenated him, helped treat his Parkinson's and allowed him to lace up his shoes again. Moss talked about his experience as a featured speaker at the Illinois Marathon Expo on Friday. Then he followed it up running the half marathon Saturday, clocking in at two hours, 35 minutes and 48 seconds.

"I don't think I did quite as good as I would have liked but it was real windy," Moss said.

He was surprised by his family and it's fitting his first big race back since his diagnosis was on the U of I campus because Moss will be spending a lot of time here the next four years. His grandson is five-star Illinois basketball signee Ayo Dosunmu, the highest rated player for the orange and blue in the last decade.

"I knew that this meant a lot to him so I wanted to come and support him," Dosunmu said. "I'm very proud of my grandpa for being able to finish. When I saw him cross the finish line I was happy, I'm so proud of him."

"I hope that I can inspire him and he can inspire some other people," Moss added.

Ayo's slogan is 'Why Not Me?' and it's the same motto Moss is using. He ran on behalf of the Michael J. Fox Foundation on Saturday, raising more than 1,000 dollars. His long term goal is to once again qualify for the Boston Marathon. There's still a lot of work to do to get to that point, but for now, Moss says he's just thankful for the opportunity to be running competitively once again.

"Why not me qualify? Okay, Amen," he said.