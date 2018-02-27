Black, Frazier named All-Big Ten

WCIA -- The Big Ten Conference announced its basketball postseason awards on Monday night and Illinois gets two players on the list. Leron Black was picked as an honorable mention selection by both the coaches and media. Trent Frazier was also an honorable mention nominee by the media and also selected to the All-Freshmen team.

Frazier leads the league's freshmen in multiple stats including scoring, assists, steals and 3-pointers. The Wellington, Florida native has a conference best 14.1 points per game in Big Ten games as well.

Black leads the Illini in scoring and rebounds, averaging 15.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

No. 13 Illinois opens up play at the Big Ten tournament in New York City on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT playing 12-seed Iowa.

The Illinois women's basketball team had one player selected to the All-Big Ten team. Junior Alex Wittinger is a second team selection after averaging a team best 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.