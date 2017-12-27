Frazier named B1G Freshman of the Week
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After his 22 point performance in their win over Missouri, Illini freshman Trent Frazier was named Big Ten freshman of the week.
Frazier is the first Illini to win the award since Jalen Coleman-Lands in February of 2016.
Illinois hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday at 3.
