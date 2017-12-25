Frazier stepping up for Illini

By: Craig Choate

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 06:39 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 06:39 PM CST

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCIA) -- Illinois freshman Trent Frazier's role is increasing with each game. He scored a career high 22 point in the win over Missouri on Saturday.

He also made 10 of his 11 free throws, helping seal the win late.

"It's all on the coaching staff," Frazier said. "They put a lot of trust in me and Coach Underwood does a great job of preaching to me, talking about having confidence in myself and last game I missed a few shots and missed those two big free throws but tonight I came in, stepped on the big line and made those free throws."

"You have a guy like Trent, you know you're going to get a shot," head coach Brad Underwood added. "He'll eventually make a couple of those layups. That's a tremendous assets to have, is a guy like that and he wants that and we'll continue to work on those situations."

The Illini are home again on Saturday, hosting Grand Canyon at 3:00.

