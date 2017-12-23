"I coach to be part of games like this"

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- For the first time in years, there's a considerable buzz before the annual Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis. It'll be the first time new Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gets to see the game in person. He's watched on TV before but says he's excited to see the atmosphere firsthand.

"I coach basketball to be part of games like this and I hope we recruit athletes to be part of games like this," Underwood said. "I love rivalry games, this is obviously one that's had tremendous history, tremendous passion. Has had great players, has had great finishes. This rivalry has had everything that you could want and more."

Missouri enters Saturday's night's 7 p.m. tipoff with a 10-2 record, Illinois sits at 8-5.