Illini claim Braggin' Rights for 5th year in a row

By: Craig Choate

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 10:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 11:12 PM CST

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCIA) -- Illinois jumped out to a 20 point halftime lead and held off a Missouri rally in the second half to take Braggin' Rights with the 70-64 win.

Freshman Trent Frazier lead the way with his 22 points on the night. Leron Black scored 20 and 7 rebounds.

The Illini improve to 9-5 on the season. They will host Grand Canyon Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.

