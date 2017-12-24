Illini claim Braggin' Rights for 5th year in a row
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCIA) -- Illinois jumped out to a 20 point halftime lead and held off a Missouri rally in the second half to take Braggin' Rights with the 70-64 win.
Freshman Trent Frazier lead the way with his 22 points on the night. Leron Black scored 20 and 7 rebounds.
The Illini improve to 9-5 on the season. They will host Grand Canyon Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.
