Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner in-studio

Talks Illinois football recruiting and early signing period plus Braggin' Rights

By: Bret Beherns

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 08:34 PM CST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 08:54 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illini Inquirer publisher Jeremy Werner talks with WCIA 3 sports director Bret Beherns in-studio Friday afternoon about the Verdis Brown signing, Illinois football recruiting as a whole after the early period and a prediction for Saturday night's Braggin' Rights game between Illinois and Missouri in St. Louis.

