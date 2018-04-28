Illini target Okoro suits up in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) -- Fresh off his official visit to Purdue, Illinois basketball recruiting target Francis Okoro suited up on the EYBL circuit Friday night for his AAU team, Brad Beal Elite. The Normal West junior showed why so many college programs are interested in the 6-foot-9 forward, with his high flying dunks and rebounding ability.

“They’re actually trying to recruit me as a forward, a power forward because they’ve got 7-footers and 6’11," Okoro said about Purdue's sell. "I’m improving, I just have to have confidence and show the coaches that I can really do that.”

Okoro is exploring the possibility of reclassifying to the Class of 2018. The 18-year old is in jeopardy of not being able to finish out his high school season with the Wildcats, per an IHSA age limit rule. Okoro was swept away by media relations staff after only a few minutes of answering questions Friday night, long before anyone could ask about his future plans.