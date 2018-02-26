Illini WBB closes B1G winless for the first time in school history

By: Craig Choate

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 07:02 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 07:02 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- For the first time in school history, the Illinois women's basketball team did not win a game in the Big Ten. Minnesota beat Illinois 84-75 on Sunday in the final regular season game of the season.

The Illini honored their two seniors, Kennedy Cattenhead and Alli Ball before the game. Cattenhad scored 10 points in here final game at the State Farm Center.

Illinois takes on Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday.

