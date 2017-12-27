McGee, Williams fired

By: Craig Choate

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 07:04 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 07:04 PM CST

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Changes are coming to the Illinois football coaching staff after offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams were let go by Lovie Smith.

The Illini offense ranked 126 out of 129 in total offense in 2017.

Williams was a hold over from Bill Cubit's staff.

There are 3 open assistant coaching spots now on the Illini staff.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • WCIA 3 Blood Drive
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3 Blood Drive

  • WCIA 3's From The Vault
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3's From The Vault

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected