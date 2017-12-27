McGee, Williams fired
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Changes are coming to the Illinois football coaching staff after offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams were let go by Lovie Smith.
The Illini offense ranked 126 out of 129 in total offense in 2017.
Williams was a hold over from Bill Cubit's staff.
There are 3 open assistant coaching spots now on the Illini staff.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After his 22 point performance in their win over…
-
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCIA) -- Illinois freshman Trent Frazier's role…
-
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCIA) -- Illinois jumped out to a 20 point…
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.