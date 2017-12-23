No. 16 Missouri tops Illinois
Illini close non-conference schedule with a 9-5 record
COLUMBIA, MO. (WCIA) -- The Illinois women's basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 72-55 loss to No. 16 Missouri Friday afternoon. The Illini drop to 9-5 on the season and tipoff Big Ten play Dec. 28 at Maryland.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
