Your Illini Nation (2/24/18)

WCIA -- Everything from the Illini on February 24th, 2018 including a preview of Illinois-Rutgers and men's gymnastics against Michigan.

Illinois and Rutgers tip it off at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Head coach Brad Underwood said in a preview that he's happy with most of the offense, but there is still plenty of room to improve.

"Our half court is very good and we're scoring it in a lot of different ways," Underwood explained. "It's great to see the confidence that Te'jon has found offensively, through the offense to figure out how to score. They're starting to trust it in the halfcourt. Transition we're still not there yet but I like where we're at in the halfcourt."

"Mentally some guys on our team, we're starting to get that. I think that's why we're so successful on the offense end, because we're moving the ball a lot and we're running the plays all the way through so we can get a great shot," guard Trent Frazier added.

#3 men's gymnastics team beat #8 Michigan 405.200 to 394.900.

Baseball lost to West Virginia 10-8, then beat Coastal Carolina 7-6.

#5 women's tennis beat Auburn 4-3, then beat #10 Wake Forest 4-3.

