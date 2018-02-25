Parkland introduces 2017 Hall of Fame class

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Parkland Athletics now has eight new members of the Hall of Fame, those eight were introduced during halftime of the men's basketball game on Saturday.

The men beat John wood 72-57, while the women fell 56-53 in overtime.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class includes:

Brittany Moody (Bolender)

Stephen E. Brown

Kylie Cavanah

Michael Davan

Mike Duis

Mia Perry

Zach Skidmore

Eric Xidis

"This one was one that I kind of wanted to get into because it was my first step in college and I knew that this was a national powerhouse for sports and really was kind of looking forward to hopefully one day being inducted into the Hall of Fame, so I'm pretty excited about it," Davan said.

