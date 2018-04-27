Friday Flicks: Avengers: Infinity War

CHAMPAIGN,Ill - Film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell join the Morning Show and in this week's Friday Flicks they are reviewing the newest Marvel film with Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War (Starts Friday) The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Sprawling and uneven, this film stumbles out of the gate before righting itself to deliver an epic superhero throw-down and a somewhat surprising ending. The less you know, the better but be prepared for a shock or two and more than a few shivers up your spine. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 149 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, ONA, SAV.

