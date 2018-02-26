Giving Back: Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit

CHAMPAIGN,Ill - Kristen Costello, Development Relations Manager, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and several of the Michelle’s Bridal Prom Court Members join the Morning Show and in this week's Giving Back they are explaining the impact of this year's Prom Benefit.

The Prom Benefit is celebrating 10 years this year and has raised over 2 million meals for our community in need. We hope to raise another 600,000 meals this year and our Michelle’s Bridal Prom Court is helping us do that. We have a great group of 10 individuals from our community who are willing to help take on the challenge.

March 10, 2018 from 5:30pm-midnight. Volunteers must be 21 years old or older. Prom volunteer attire can be anything from prom dresses/tuxedos (vintage or new) to a nice shirt and pants or a dress.