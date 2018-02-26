Healthy Living: Plyometrics
CHAMPAIGN--
Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach & Wellness Manager from Urbana Parks District joins us to talk about Plyometrics .
· Plyometrics combine strength training and cardiovascular exercise, so you get two for the effort of one.
· Help to fight plateaus that your body will experience when working towards fitness goals.
· Help tone and define muscles differently than just lifting weights alone.
