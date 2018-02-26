Healthy Living: Plyometrics

By: Alexandra Corradetti

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 11:02 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:02 AM CST

CHAMPAIGN--

Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach & Wellness Manager from Urbana Parks District joins us to talk about Plyometrics . 

·  Plyometrics combine strength training and cardiovascular exercise, so you get two for the effort of one.
·  Help to fight plateaus that your body will experience when working towards fitness goals.
·  Help tone and define muscles differently than just lifting weights alone.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don't Miss Stay Connected
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Stay Connected

  • Don't Miss Viewers Club
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Viewers Club

  • Don't Miss Hidden History
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Hidden History

  • Don't Miss Polar Patrol
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don't Miss Polar Patrol

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected