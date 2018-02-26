Pet on the Set: Mobile Mutts & Jerry
CHAMPAIGN,Ill. - Earl Stevens from Mobile Mutts joins the Morning Show and in this week's Pet on the Set, Jerry is looking for his "furever" home.
More Stories
-
Alex & Christie talk with Lisa about school visits.
-
Alex & Anthony learn to put a spring in their step.
-
Alex, Christie & Anthony are calling this topic a slam dunk.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.