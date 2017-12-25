Increased Drought on the Drought Monitor

By: Jack Gerfen

Posted: Jan 05, 2017 03:37 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 06:08 PM CST

The latest drought monitor, released 12/21/17, finally shows increased areas of abnormally dry and drought conditions..

October was very nice to us.  Even though most of it was very warm, we saw 6.31" of rain, above the normal about 3.5" a typical October sees.  November's 2.94" was good, but was slightly short. 

December has been quite dry, although Sunday's snow did help.  We have only seen 0.18" of precip for the month.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Let It Snow Contest
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Let It Snow Contest

  • Home for the Holidays 2017
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Home for the Holidays 2017

  • WCIA 3's From The Vault
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3's From The Vault

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected