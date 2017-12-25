Increased Drought on the Drought Monitor

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest drought monitor, released 12/21/17, finally shows increased areas of abnormally dry and drought conditions..

October was very nice to us. Even though most of it was very warm, we saw 6.31" of rain, above the normal about 3.5" a typical October sees. November's 2.94" was good, but was slightly short.

December has been quite dry, although Sunday's snow did help. We have only seen 0.18" of precip for the month.