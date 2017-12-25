Increased Drought on the Drought Monitor
The latest drought monitor, released 12/21/17, finally shows increased areas of abnormally dry and drought conditions..
October was very nice to us. Even though most of it was very warm, we saw 6.31" of rain, above the normal about 3.5" a typical October sees. November's 2.94" was good, but was slightly short.
December has been quite dry, although Sunday's snow did help. We have only seen 0.18" of precip for the month.
More Stories
-
A white Christmas is defined as having at least one inch of snow on…
-
The Christmas Weekend will mark the arrival of very cold air that…
-
While most of the week's snow came Sunday, we have more chances…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.