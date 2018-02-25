We Do Need the Rain

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest Drought Monitor update came out this past Thursday on February 22th, and still has some areas that are pretty dry across the southwestern parts of Central Illinois.

This past week's rain has definitely eaten away at some of the drought conditions, but since the information for the latest conditions are gathered on Tuesday, all of the rain we've seen so far is not accounted for.

More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday, so that's another opportunity to chip away at the dry conditions. The thing is, it's never worth it to get all that rain so fast when it floods people's homes.