Mid-Week Rain Chance

After a soggy past few days, any additional rain isn't exactly welcome. It won't be anywhere near as much as last week, but still a half inch to inch could cause some issues.

Another low pressure center, possibly two if the later model runs are to be believed, will track through the Midwest and offer us up some more rain. Expect some showers to be in the area as early as late Tuesday night. It does as of now look to be fairly isolated Wednesday with it becoming more steady for our Thursday. Higher amounts are expected the farther north, where we've had more flooding issues, so we'll keep an eye on it since those areas could possibly have more issues.

It is also in the northern section where a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out into early Friday morning on the backside of this system.

