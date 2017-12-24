More Snow Chances

By: Jack Gerfen

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 06:50 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:55 PM CST

While most of the week's snow came Sunday, we have more chances for snow thanks to the cold weather.

Tuesday will bring the chance for some flurries, but a much larger system is possible by the end of the week but with a week to go, there is a lot than can change.  We'll keep you up to date!

