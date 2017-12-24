More Snow Chances
While most of the week's snow came Sunday, we have more chances for snow thanks to the cold weather.
Tuesday will bring the chance for some flurries, but a much larger system is possible by the end of the week but with a week to go, there is a lot than can change. We'll keep you up to date!
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
