Staying Mild For the Week

By: Jack Gerfen

Posted: Feb 10, 2018 05:13 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 03:57 PM CST

Temperatures for the week are mild in the upper 40s to low 60s.

Tuesday remains the best of the week with a high of 61 with sunny skies.  It remains mild Wednesday and Thursday in the 50s with the rain and cools off into the 40s and 50s into the weekend.  For reference, the average high is still in the low 40s.

 

