The Christmas Forecast

By: Jack Gerfen

Posted: Dec 20, 2017 07:02 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 05:33 PM CST

Temperatures will cool down by the Christmas Weekend, but the big thing is the snow Sunday.  Please see the Weather Now article for all the latest.

Thanks to cooler air, Sunday will only top out at 28 and Christmas Day will top out at 27 under partly cloudy skies.  Travel on Monday will be much easier than on Sunday.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Let It Snow Contest
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Let It Snow Contest

  • Home for the Holidays 2017
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Home for the Holidays 2017

  • WCIA 3's From The Vault
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    WCIA 3's From The Vault

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected