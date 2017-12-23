The Christmas Forecast
Temperatures will cool down by the Christmas Weekend, but the big thing is the snow Sunday. Please see the Weather Now article for all the latest.
Thanks to cooler air, Sunday will only top out at 28 and Christmas Day will top out at 27 under partly cloudy skies. Travel on Monday will be much easier than on Sunday.
