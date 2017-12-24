Very Cold This Week

By: Jack Gerfen

Posted: Nov 11, 2017 05:46 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:53 PM CST

The Christmas Weekend will mark the arrival of very cold air that stays around the entire week.

High temperatures will be well below our normal 34 high, and our average low of 19 will be hard to come by too since most mornings will be in the single digits!  Blame the cold high pressure air mass that slides into the area to start next week.

