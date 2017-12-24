Very Cold This Week

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Christmas Weekend will mark the arrival of very cold air that stays around the entire week.

High temperatures will be well below our normal 34 high, and our average low of 19 will be hard to come by too since most mornings will be in the single digits! Blame the cold high pressure air mass that slides into the area to start next week.

