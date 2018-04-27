Warm Temperatures Ahead

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The mild temperatures are here to stay it looks like!

We have shuffled some of the temperatures around, but Saturday's 58 is the coolest day of the week and about 5 degrees below normal. We then look to swell into the 70s for the first half of next work week.

The 8-14 day does have us back below normal. The thinking here is that we'll be mild for the first week of May, but could cool off a bit for the start of the second week. At this point, highs are supposed to be in the low 70s, so even the middle 60s won't be that bad.

