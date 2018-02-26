Weather Almanac for February 27th

Weather Almanac For 2/27

This Day In Weather History

1876 - A tornado moved across Madison County for 7 miles, peaking at an estimated F3 intensity and destroying 11 homes, two churches, and a school in the western part of New Douglas.  3 people were killed including a preacher during a church service and two people  in a funeral procession. 

1900 - A snowstorm began in Peoria and 18 hours of snow fell in the next 24 hours.  That's the 24 hour record for the city.  The accounted for much of the 26.5 inches of snow that fell during the month.  That is the most snow ever to fall in one month in Peoria. 
 

Temperature Information

 
Averages
Records
 
High
Low
High
Low
Champaign-Urbana 42 24 70 (1976) -10 (1934)
Danville 44 26 68 (1896) -22 (1934)
Decatur 46 27 74 (1976) -10 (1934)
Effingham 45 27 64 (2009) -11 (1934)
Springfield 45 26 72 (1976) -14 (2015)

Sunrise/Sunset For 2018

 
Sunrise
Sunset
Champaign-Urbana 6:29 AM 5:43 PM
Danville 6:27 AM 5:40 PM
Decatur 6:32 AM 5:46 PM
Effingham 6:30 AM 5:45 PM
Springfield 6:35 AM 5:49 PM
 
Some information gathered from the National Weather Service and other government agencies. Data for averages are based on 1981 to 2010 averages. Record highs are based on different times of record. Here are when records stared for each observation point: Danville; 1895, Decatur; 1893, Effingham; 1951, Springfield; 1879, Urbana; 1888.

 

